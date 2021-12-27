Luddenden CE School pupils swap the school run for a school walk

For the next year, Luddenden CE School will be taking part in WOW – the year-round walk to school challenge from Living Streets, the UK charity for everyday walking.

When running WOW, schools see an average 23 per cent increase in pupils walking to school and a corresponding drop in car use; reducing congestion outside the school gates, increasing safety and helping in the fight against air pollution – all whilst children benefit from being more active.

With WOW, pupils log their daily journeys to school each day on the WOW Travel Tracker tool. Those who walk to school at least once a week for a month earn a WOW badge, with 11 to collect across the year.

They will Walk for the World, earning badges featuring wildlife they can help protect from climate change through sustainable travel.

The badges are made in Cornwall from repurposed plastic material that was otherwise destined for landfill, including fridge trays, plastic plates and yoghurt pot off-cuts.

Joe Irvin, Chief Executive, Living Streets said: “Walking to school is an easy way for children to fit more activity into their day. More children walking to school means fewer cars around the school gates - making them safer and cleaner places.

“WOW has increased walk to school rates in over 2,000 schools across the UK. It’s simple to run and pupils love to take part. Just a few minutes of a teacher’s day is needed to make a big difference.

“We can’t wait to see what a difference it makes to the health and happiness of more pupils this year.”

Lisa Hoyle, Headteacher said “We’re really excited about running WOW and walking to school this year. Our pupils are very conscious of the need to make changes to help reduce our carbon footprint, as well as keeping our activity levels high.

"They are looking forward to collecting the badges and enjoying the natural world around them on their walks to and from school.