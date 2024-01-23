Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils love going to Luddendenfoot Academy, said inspectors from the education watchdog, and learn “an impressive body of knowledge, in a wide range of subjects”.

"Pupils thrive at this happy school,” said their report.

"Pupils love coming to school. Their attendance is high.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luddendenfoot Academy has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted

"Pupils are proud to be a part of this school. They work hard and achieve well in their lessons.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors, who visited in December, praised the school’s ambitious curriculum and children’s “impeccable” behaviour.

They said the needs of children with SEND are identified accurately and staff adapt lesson activities effectively to meet those needs.

"Pupils with SEND achieve well,” said the report. “They successfully learn the same curriculum alongside their peers.”

The report also said: “The school regularly checks what pupils know and can do. Teachers pre-empt and address pupils’ misconceptions. Pupils are resilient learners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The early years curriculum is exceptionally well considered and planned. Staff know what children need to learn.

"The school’s programme for the personal development of pupils is thorough and well planned. Pupils display an exceptional attitude towards respect and tolerance.”

And it said: “The chief executive officer and trustees ensure that governance is robust. There is a culture of continuous school improvement.

“Staff have access to high-quality professional development. Leaders are considerate of staff’s workload. All staff use up-to-date and credible research to keep the curriculum, and its implementation in the classroom, sharp.

"Staff are proud to work at this school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest Outstanding rating comes after the school achieved the same grading at its last inspection.

Carolyn Greenwood, head of school at Luddendenfoot Academy, said: “We’re committed to providing every child with the best possible education and this report helps towards validating our approach.

"We want Luddendenfoot to be a place where children not only learn but also thrive and discover their passions.

"This report celebrates our dedicated teachers and support staff, supportive families, and children who are empowered to explore, create, and dream big.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Evans, CEO of Polaris Multi-Academy Trust – which the school is part of – added: “Congratulations to Mrs Greenwood and her exceptional team.