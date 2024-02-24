Matt Goodfellow: Poet entertains pupils at two Calderdale schools and urges them to put pen to paper
Matt Goodfellow, author of Calderdale Reading Revolution’s Key Stage Two book of the year ‘The Final Year’, visited Norland School and St Mary’s J and I School in Millbank as part of children’s work on poetry and developing a love for reading and writing.
Matt entertained pupils with amusing poems as well as some with significant meaning, engaging them from his first to his final word.
The children were treated to an engaging assembly and individual class workshops as Matt explained that children could write about their own ideas and their own life through poetry, and supported them in playing with words and ideas to form their own poems.
The school said the children had a great day listening to and working with Matt and learning that reading and writing poetry are things all children can do in their own way.