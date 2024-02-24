Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matt Goodfellow, author of Calderdale Reading Revolution’s Key Stage Two book of the year ‘The Final Year’, visited Norland School and St Mary’s J and I School in Millbank as part of children’s work on poetry and developing a love for reading and writing.

Matt entertained pupils with amusing poems as well as some with significant meaning, engaging them from his first to his final word.

The children were treated to an engaging assembly and individual class workshops as Matt explained that children could write about their own ideas and their own life through poetry, and supported them in playing with words and ideas to form their own poems.