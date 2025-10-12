More than 100 Calderdale students learn vital lesson about 'Fatal Five'

By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Firefighters and police teamed up to deliver important road safety education to the next generation of Calderdale drivers.

The roadshow at Calderdale College saw more than 100 students attending powerful presentations about the ‘Fatal Five’ – the top causes of serious collisions.

Most Popular

These are speeding, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and careless driving.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There also live demonstrations highlighting what happens at the scene of a crash and a car break reaction test, and sessions about water safety and lithium-ion batteries - an increasing cause of fires.

Calderdale College students are given a water safety lessonplaceholder image
Calderdale College students are given a water safety lesson

Data from the Department for Transport reveals that fatal and serious injuries among young drivers and their passengers remain disproportionately high when compared to other drivers.

Last year, 22 per cent of fatalities and 28 per cent of casualties were aged 17 to 29.

Inspector Claire Gray, from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “By speaking about our own experiences of responding to tragedies that have occurred on the roads, we hope to convey the devastating consequences and make young people think twice when they do get behind the wheel.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Chris McCabe added: “As firefighters, we see first-hand the devastating impact that road traffic collisions can have on families and communities.

The roadshow for Calderdale College studentsplaceholder image
The roadshow for Calderdale College students

"Being part of the safety roadshow is a powerful way for us to share those real-life experiences and help young people understand the consequences of risky behaviour behind the wheel.

"If even one student leaves with a better understanding of how to stay safe, then it’s been worth it.”

Related topics:CalderdaleWest Yorkshire PoliceDataDepartment for Transport
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice