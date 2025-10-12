More than 100 Calderdale students learn vital lesson about 'Fatal Five'

Firefighters and police teamed up to deliver important road safety education to the next generation of Calderdale drivers.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roadshow at Calderdale College saw more than 100 students attending powerful presentations about the ‘Fatal Five’ – the top causes of serious collisions.

These are speeding, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and careless driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There also live demonstrations highlighting what happens at the scene of a crash and a car break reaction test, and sessions about water safety and lithium-ion batteries - an increasing cause of fires.

Calderdale College students are given a water safety lesson

Data from the Department for Transport reveals that fatal and serious injuries among young drivers and their passengers remain disproportionately high when compared to other drivers.

Last year, 22 per cent of fatalities and 28 per cent of casualties were aged 17 to 29.

Inspector Claire Gray, from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “By speaking about our own experiences of responding to tragedies that have occurred on the roads, we hope to convey the devastating consequences and make young people think twice when they do get behind the wheel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Chris McCabe added: “As firefighters, we see first-hand the devastating impact that road traffic collisions can have on families and communities.

The roadshow for Calderdale College students

"Being part of the safety roadshow is a powerful way for us to share those real-life experiences and help young people understand the consequences of risky behaviour behind the wheel.

"If even one student leaves with a better understanding of how to stay safe, then it’s been worth it.”