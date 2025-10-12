More than 100 Calderdale students learn vital lesson about 'Fatal Five'
The roadshow at Calderdale College saw more than 100 students attending powerful presentations about the ‘Fatal Five’ – the top causes of serious collisions.
These are speeding, drink and drug driving, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt and careless driving.
There also live demonstrations highlighting what happens at the scene of a crash and a car break reaction test, and sessions about water safety and lithium-ion batteries - an increasing cause of fires.
Data from the Department for Transport reveals that fatal and serious injuries among young drivers and their passengers remain disproportionately high when compared to other drivers.
Last year, 22 per cent of fatalities and 28 per cent of casualties were aged 17 to 29.
Inspector Claire Gray, from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “By speaking about our own experiences of responding to tragedies that have occurred on the roads, we hope to convey the devastating consequences and make young people think twice when they do get behind the wheel.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Chris McCabe added: “As firefighters, we see first-hand the devastating impact that road traffic collisions can have on families and communities.
"Being part of the safety roadshow is a powerful way for us to share those real-life experiences and help young people understand the consequences of risky behaviour behind the wheel.
"If even one student leaves with a better understanding of how to stay safe, then it’s been worth it.”