More than 1,600 Calderdale school children pull on their trainers for borough-wide cross country runs with 'great atmosphere'
More than 1,600 pupils from 52 primary schools and 13 secondary schools pulled on their trainers for two cross country runs.
The sessions were held over two days at Old Brodleians Rugby Club in Hipperholme, with primary school children running one day and secondary school youngsters the other.
Of those who took part, 150 have qualified for the West Yorkshire Finals, where they will represent Calderdale
Trinity Academy Halifax’s school games organiser Callum McNulty, who arranged the runs, said: “This is by far the biggest series of events for schools across Calderdale to take part in.
"The numbers show how valued school sport is in the district.
"These events take a lot of planning and organising and have a great team of people around you really make a massive difference.
"The main thank yous are to Old Brodleians for hosting us and to LLS and Hipperholme Grammar for their incredible students leaders on the days.
"We are so proud of all the runners and wish everyone that has qualified the best of luck for the next round.”
One parent, Niall Brady, said: “I attended two events and it was great to see the buy in from the children and their parents/carers alike.
"Callum and his team have done an amazing job of engaging schools in this event.
"There was truly a great atmosphere on both days so a big thank you to all staff and volunteers who made the event what it was – roll on next year!”