More than nine in 10 Calderdale children accepted into first-choice school

By Abigail Kellett
Published 6th Jul 2024, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
More than nine in 10 children in Calderdale got into their first-choice school this year, new figures show.

In Calderdale, 4,384 applications were submitted for places in primary and secondary schools for the upcoming academic year.

Read More
Read more: 37 photos that will take you right back to a night out in Halifax in ...

Of these, 92 per cent received their first preference – the same as last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
More than nine in 10 Calderdale children accepted into first-choice schoolMore than nine in 10 Calderdale children accepted into first-choice school
More than nine in 10 Calderdale children accepted into first-choice school

Across England 83 per cent of secondary and 93 per cent of primary pupils got into the school they wanted, a minor improvement on last year.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: "It’s great to see that more parents are getting their first-place preferences, and this is likely to be a national trend we’ll see in future years too as the number of school pupils continues to fall because of a decline in births.”

The figures showed 65,447 pupils across England were offered a place in a different local authority to where they lived – this included 92 pupils in ​Calderdale.

Related topics:CalderdaleEngland