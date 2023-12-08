Mount Pellon Primary Academy: Halifax school apologises after row breaks out over children wearing pro-Palestine clothing on non-uniform day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mount Pellon Primary Academy, on Battinson Road, has come under fire from some parents after asking children to remove T-shirts and hooded tops that showed the Palestinian flag and messages of support for the people there during a non-uniform day.
The non-uniform day was being held in aid of causes helping people in both Palestine and Israel.
In a video being shared widely on social media, a young Halifax boy originally from Palestine who attends Mount Pellon says he went into school wearing a top saying “I’m from Palestine and I’m proud of it”.
He said he was one of the youngsters asked to remove his top by a teacher.
The school has apologised for the upset caused.
A spokesperson for Northern Education Trust, which Mount Pellon Primary Academy is part of, said: “As a trust, we apologise for the hurt that some parents and children have felt over the last few weeks.
"This never was and never would be our intention.
"We recognise that this is a very upsetting time for many families and our intention throughout this whole period has been to try and maintain a settled environment in school where children can concentrate on their learning.
"We very much want to have positive relationships with parents and have today had a number of discussions with some parents and representatives from the local community to suggest ways in which the school and parents can work together more positively in the future."