Mount Pellon Primary Academy: Halifax school apologises after row breaks out over children wearing pro-Palestine clothing on non-uniform day

A Halifax primary school has been at the centre of a row over children wearing clothing in support of Palestine.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Dec 2023, 17:11 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 17:11 GMT
Mount Pellon Primary Academy, on Battinson Road, has come under fire from some parents after asking children to remove T-shirts and hooded tops that showed the Palestinian flag and messages of support for the people there during a non-uniform day.

The non-uniform day was being held in aid of causes helping people in both Palestine and Israel.

In a video being shared widely on social media, a young Halifax boy originally from Palestine who attends Mount Pellon says he went into school wearing a top saying “I’m from Palestine and I’m proud of it”.

Mount Pellon Primary Academy in HalifaxMount Pellon Primary Academy in Halifax
He said he was one of the youngsters asked to remove his top by a teacher.

The school has apologised for the upset caused.

A spokesperson for Northern Education Trust, which Mount Pellon Primary Academy is part of, said: “As a trust, we apologise for the hurt that some parents and children have felt over the last few weeks.

"This never was and never would be our intention.

"We recognise that this is a very upsetting time for many families and our intention throughout this whole period has been to try and maintain a settled environment in school where children can concentrate on their learning.

"We very much want to have positive relationships with parents and have today had a number of discussions with some parents and representatives from the local community to suggest ways in which the school and parents can work together more positively in the future."

