MP calls for action over Halifax boy who schools keep refusing to teach

Gemma Passmore’s 10-year-old Alfie has been battling mental health issues for four years and has even attempted to take his own life.

He has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD but, despite many attempts, Gemma - from Illingworth - can not find a school with specialist provision willing to teach him.

As reported by the Courier, Gemma launched a campaign in June urging Calderdale Council to speed up plans for a dedicated social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) school to help children like Alfie get the support they need to learn.

Gemma Passmore

“My biggest fear is that I'm going to lose Alfie,” she said.

"I’m distraught.”

Alfie was six when he started having problems at school. He did not want to go, was suffering from anxiety attacks and other issues that eventually resulted in many hospital admissions and full time exclusion from his mainstream school.

Gemma says he was moved into a pupil referral unit as what was supposed to be a temporary measure of 12 weeks at most. That was three years ago.

Holly Lynch, MP for Halifax

His mum says it quickly became apparent the unit was not suitable for Alfie, and she has recently been advised by mental health experts not to send him back.

He made an attempt on his life at the unit just before the summer holidays.

“He's not good,” said Gemma. “He thinks nobody wants him.

"I can't stress to him enough that it's not him, it's the system that's not working for him."

Alfie, who should be starting secondary school next year, has been offered tuition by Calderdale Council but only for four hours a week.

Halifax’s MP Holly Lynch has said she will raise the matter in Parliament.

“Having met with Gemma and discussed Alfie’s case with Calderdale Council, there are some real failures within the system which mean it is far too easy for private providers to let some children fall through the gaps without specialist provision,” she said.

"I know the council are working hard to secure a long-term, appropriate placement for Alfie, but there are certainly issues here which need resolving at a national level which I will be taking to Parliament.”

The council is looking into creating a specialist school for primary and secondary-aged children with dedicated social, emotional and mental health support in North Halifax.

But Gemma says the situation is urgent.

Councillor Adam Wilkinson, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “We care about the education, health and wellbeing of all Calderdale children and young people, and do everything we can to support them to have the best possible start in life.

"We take all concerns very seriously and we are always keen to work together with local families to ensure they are getting the best support.

“We continue to work closely with the family and partner organisations to find a suitable solution for the child’s school placement.

"We are continuing to provide an educational package, along with learning and wellbeing support, to the child whilst further options are explored.”