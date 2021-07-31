MP hosts first Calder Valley A-Z Careers Fair

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

The MP will host the fair online and has partnered with local employers to showcase careers and jobs that represent every letter of the alphabet.

The event is aimed at students, career changers and the unemployed, offering an opportunity for people to discover new career opportunities and find out more from those working in those professions.

Craig Whittaker MP said: “This is set to be a really exciting event for those who are looking to start or change careers, and for professionals looking to recruit, including some big names in a variety of industries.

"During the pandemic, students leaving formal education and looking to gain employment sadly missed out on opportunities to explore new careers. Regrettably, many people have lost their jobs too. But, more optimistically, many are looking to change career paths in the wake of the pandemic.

"The idea behind the A-Z Careers Fair is to showcase what exciting careers the Calder Valley has to offer and facilitate opportunities where attendees can speak to people who work in their profession of interest and employers can seek out new talent.

"We have a fantastic range of local employers and professionals already confirmed to attend and will be advertising as more come on board - watch this space.”