Mum on course for McDonalds

A working mum is the first Assistant at McDonalds Brighouse.

The firm has been running apprenticeships for over 12 years and Charli France has been announced to the role for First Assistant at the Pritpal Singh’s McDonald’s restaurant.

She is currently in her first year of study of her Degree Apprenticeship with McDonald’s at Manchester Metropolitan University and balances working in the restaurant alongside her studies, so she is still able to provide for her children.

Charli said: “I always really enjoyed working at McDonald’s, the work really challenged me, I was learning lots of news skills, working with different people and I really wanted to stay with the business.

“When I saw the chance to develop my education through McDonald’s and apply for a business degree through the company’s apprenticeship scheme, this was absolutely perfect, as it allows me to balance looking after my children while also working alongside my studies.

“It’s important to me to show my children the value of education and hard work.

“I really enjoy being able to work and study at the same time, it’s a lot of hard work but I hope my enthusiasm rubs off on them.

“If anyone is considering applying for an apprenticeship with McDonald’s, I would highly recommend it.”

McDonalds has already helped over 18,500 qualified apprentices to learn on the job.