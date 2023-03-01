This year’s allocations show that 2,362 families (86.2 per cent of applicants) secured a place at the school stated as first preference in their application.

A further 171 (6.2 per cent) and 69 (2.5 per cent) gained places at their second and third preferences respectively.

For any parents who are unhappy with the placement for whatever reason can appeal the decision.

Classroom

The government website states that parents will be sent a letter with the decision about their child’s school and if their child is refused a place, they can appeal against the decision.

You must appeal against each rejection separately and you can only appeal once against each rejection.

Parents have 20 days to appeal from when the admission authority sends the decision letter.

The admission authority will set a deadline for submitting information and evidence to support your appeal but if anything is submitted after the deadline, it might not be considered and may result in delays to your hearing.

The admission authority must give you at least 10 school days’ notice of the hearing.

Appeals must be heard within 40 school days of the deadline for making an appeal.

