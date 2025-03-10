National Supported Internship Day 2025

With the national average for the number of people with a disabiltiy and/or Autism in paid work sitting at below 5%, DFN Project SEARCH is helping to change this figure and support people to achieve their potential and find menaingful paid empolyment. Today on the third National Supported Internship it is a wonderful oppourtunity to celebrate all the success and positive impact this program is making.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National supported internship day, 27th March 2025 is DFN Project SEARCH's third anuual event to help raise awareness of the work they do.

This year part of the campagn the aim is to light up as make UK landmark in Orange, so look out for Wainhouse Tower going orange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DFN Project SEARCH is a supported internship that aims to give young people the transferable skills and experience to take into a meaningful paid job. Our interns in Calderdale are supported by the amazing staff at CHFT, ISS and CHS and many have moved on to have full time paid roles.

Toseef Ahmed - former intern and now engagement support worker in CHFT

One of those we have supported is Toseef Ahmed, who is now an engagement support worker in the Trust, been a guest speaker at many events, including the Nursing and Midwifery Conference when he had the room in tears and appluse with his finishing line "I just want people to see my abilities, not my disabilities" Everyone deserves a chance in life and there is an untapped work force out there that could benefit many companies and communities.