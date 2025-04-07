Nearly £250,000 paid out for school absences in Calderdale over the current academic year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupil absences have netted Calderdale Council nearly £250,000 during the current school year, a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

Up until the start of March this year, 1,493 penalty notices had been issued by the council during the 2024-25 academic year, with invoices issued totalling £242,750.

There were 3,319 penalty notices in 2023-24, with invoices issued totalling £102,850, and 2,458 penalty notices issued in 2022-23, with invoices issued £143,720.

The council say they record the amount from the invoices issued from the penalty notices rather than the income received.

The council also said that for an unauthorised leave of absence - holiday in term time - the school in question decides whether the absence will be authorised.

If not and it is of five days' duration or more, they have the option to complete a referral form to the council's service. Upon receipt, a penalty notice is issued via the council’s financial system by the Education Welfare Service.

Any non-payment triggers a reminder letter and if it remains unpaid after 14 further days it is considered for prosecution. For a pattern or poor attendance with at least six sessions of unauthorised absence in a six week period, a school can refer to the Education Welfare Service.

This will trigger a notice to improve letter, giving the parent/carer six weeks to improve the attendance.

If this does not happen a penalty notice is issued. If the attendance improves significantly over the following six week period the penalty notice will be withdrawn, effectively giving parents/carers 12 weeks to improve the school attendance of their child.