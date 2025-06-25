New block for pupils with behavioural issues planned at Calderdale school

By John Greenwood
Published 25th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

A Calderdale secondary school is hoping to create two new classroom for pupils who have behavioural issues.

Calderdale Council has applied to its planning department seeking permission to put up the five-bay modular building at Calder High School in Mytholmroyd.

The proposals also include associated security fencing and some disabled parking spaces.

Supporting statements with the application say: “As as an extension to the existing school, the proposals will improve education provision and support creating and safeguarding opportunities for safe, healthy, fulfilling and active lifestyles."

Calder High School at Mytholmroyd.placeholder image
Calder High School at Mytholmroyd.

It will be sited to the north of the existing school buildings.

The building would house the two classrooms, a lobby, storage space and toilets.

Up to 24 pupils between ages 11 and 16 will be able to use the classrooms, with up to eight members of staff.

“The amount of development is necessary to support the needs and expansion of the school and is considered appropriate,” says the application.

