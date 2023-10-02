New college for SEN young people being planned in Elland
The Smith Foundation – trustees of Brighouse-based William Henry Smith School and Sixth Form, which works with children and young people who have social, emotional and mental health challenges – hopes to get permission from Calderdale Council to change the use of the buildings at Fordsall House, Huddersfield Road, Elland.
The buildings are empty now, in the past having being used for a number of purposes, including a gym, offices and for light industry and warehousing, says a supporting statement with the planning application, number 23/00839/COU.
Northern Transport Planning Ltd say in the statements that the building will be used as a special educational needs (SEN) college, operated by the William Henry Smith School, with an estimated six students and six members of staff, if permission to make the changes is given.Although four parking spaces are envisaged, encouraging walking is important and “there is good potential for members of staff and students to live within walking distance of the site,” say the statements, and public transport links are good.
With taxi movements potentially delivering students to the door and staff transport, daily traffic movements would nevertheless not be excessive, says the supporting statement.
“The school is recognised as a national centre of excellence within the Special Educational Needs sector, says the application.
“The proposal involves the reuse of these vacant, former Class E units as part of The Smith Foundation’s bespoke education support and tuition catering for complex needs, who have proved too difficult to place in formal educational provision,” says the application.