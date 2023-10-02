Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Smith Foundation – trustees of Brighouse-based William Henry Smith School and Sixth Form, which works with children and young people who have social, emotional and mental health challenges – hopes to get permission from Calderdale Council to change the use of the buildings at Fordsall House, Huddersfield Road, Elland.

The buildings are empty now, in the past having being used for a number of purposes, including a gym, offices and for light industry and warehousing, says a supporting statement with the planning application, number 23/00839/COU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Transport Planning Ltd say in the statements that the building will be used as a special educational needs (SEN) college, operated by the William Henry Smith School, with an estimated six students and six members of staff, if permission to make the changes is given.Although four parking spaces are envisaged, encouraging walking is important and “there is good potential for members of staff and students to live within walking distance of the site,” say the statements, and public transport links are good.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The William Henry Smith School will operate the new college building, if permission is given to make the changes. Picture: Google

With taxi movements potentially delivering students to the door and staff transport, daily traffic movements would nevertheless not be excessive, says the supporting statement.

“The school is recognised as a national centre of excellence within the Special Educational Needs sector, says the application.