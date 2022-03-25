New community sports hub officially opened at Rastrick High School

Calderdale Mayor, Chris Pillai and Calderdale Mayoress, Mrs Beverley Krishnapillai visited Rastrick High School, on Friday (18 March) to cut the ribbon and officially open the new facility.

The new facility has been designed to promote numerous kinds of sporting and physical activities for both students and will bring together people of all ages and sporting abilities within the wider community, with aims of improving the level of wellbeing in the area.

The development of this facility has been supported by the Polaris Multi-Academy Trust (Rastrick High School is a part of the Trust), West Riding FA and the Football Foundation.

Chris Pillai, Mayor of Calderdale commented: “It was once again an honour to be invited to Rastrick High School and officially open the truly amazing new facility alongside the students. It is a wonderful project that will benefit the children of Rastrick High School and the wider community for many generations to come.”

Mathew Williams, Head of School at Rastrick High School, said: “We are incredibly proud to be able to provide a state-of-the-art facility for our students and the wider community. This facility is a great example of national, regional, and local partners working together to provide a whole community with a resource that will positively impact on their health and well-being.”

Robert Sullivan, Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, added: “The news of this new facility opening at Rastrick High School is great news for the school and the local community. It will support young people’s ability to play our national game and therefore help unlock football’s many benefits to physical and mental wellbeing.”