New research reveals Calderdale is providing some of the best access to primary school places in England

Secondary school classroom

The ‘school squeeze’ campaign reveals which areas have the highest and lowest volume of pupils entering primary school year per school in the area – and where parents have the best access to their first-choice school.

The figure was calculated by taking the number of children set to attend primary school in the 2023/24 academic year, and comparing it to the number of primary schools per local authority, by education software company The Access Group.

Calderdale offers the 20th best access to primary school places, with 2,232 children entering each of the region’s 110 schools next year. This equates to roughly 20 (20.3) per school.

Jane Gibson, Product Manager (Education) at The Access Group, explained: “Admissions is a stressful time for parents as your child’s school can have a big impact on their future. Even on a smaller scale, if you fail to get into your first-choice school, there’s a risk of being separated from friends, or you might add on extra travel time to get your child to the school gates every morning.

“Schools also often ‘hold their breath’ at this time of year too. Pupil numbers can affect their funding, which in turn can lead to difficult decisions regarding staffing levels, budget allocation and more - but with specialist education technology such as school finance software and school payments software, it’s easier to cope with fluctuating numbers and ensure there’s adequate resources to provide a great education.”

Applications for primary school admission for 2023/24 entry close on Sunday January, 15.

