North Halifax Grammar School students win regional rocket building competition

The Rockettes

North Halifax Grammar School Rocketry Club attended the regional competition for the UK Youth Rocketry Challenge, which covered the North of England, earlier this week.

The challenge stipulated that rockets must be at least 65cm high but not weigh more than 650g. When launched, it had to carry one raw hen's egg up to 850 feet and then return to ground, with the egg intact, in 42 to 45 seconds.

The school’s team – The Rockettes – finished in first place.

Physics teacher at the school Mr Wilkinson, said "The Rockettes' teamwork was fantastic.

"Each member of the team had a particular role and they all worked efficiently and carefully to get the rocket prepared for each of their three launches.

"The first two launches were very close to the target height but gusts of wind were keeping the parachutes up in the air for too long.

"On their final launch the height was just two feet over the target 850 feet but they changed the parachute slightly and the time was spot on.

"Three great launches which were significantly better than any other team."

Another North Halifax Grammar School team - Eggnition - finished in third place.

The national finals will take place on May 17 in Buckminster.

