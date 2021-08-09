Year 13 students at North Halifax Grammar enjoyed a leavers’ ball at the Moorlands, Illingworth

North Halifax Grammar students have fun at their year 13 leavers’ ball

Year 13 students at North Halifax Grammar enjoyed a leavers’ ball at the Moorlands, Illingworth, Halifax.

By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 9th August 2021, 7:00 am

Photos by Jim Fitton Photography. Pictures by Jim Fitton Photography. To order prints visit jimfittonphotography.zenfolio.com.

1. Prom

North Halifax Grammar School's leavers’ ball at the Moorlands, Illingworth. Order prints from jimfittonphotography.zenfolio.com.

Photo: Jim Fitton Photography

Buy photo

2. Prom

North Halifax Grammar School's leavers’ ball at the Moorlands, Illingworth. Order prints from jimfittonphotography.zenfolio.com.

Photo: Jim Fitton Photography

Buy photo

3. Prom

North Halifax Grammar School's leavers’ ball at the Moorlands, Illingworth. Order prints from jimfittonphotography.zenfolio.com.

Photo: Jim Fitton Photography

Buy photo

4. Prom

North Halifax Grammar School's leavers’ ball at the Moorlands, Illingworth. Order prints from jimfittonphotography.zenfolio.com.

Photo: Jim Fitton Photography

Buy photo
Halifax
Next Page
Page 1 of 3