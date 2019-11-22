Northgate house and Halifax sixth form centre development reaches critical phase

The multi-million pound development of Northgate House and Halifax sixth form is reaching a critical phase.

As part of the wider transformation of Halifax, the Council is renovating its vacant former office building, Northgate House, to provide more than 40,000 square foot of office space with new retail units on the ground floor.

It is also creating a brand new sixth form centre being jointly developed by Calderdale Council, Trinity Multi-Academy Trust and Rastrick High School in the former Halifax Central Library.

The Northgate 6th Form development continues to progress and much of the work is now complete. The project is now entering a critical phase, where external and internal details are finalised/completed and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems are commissioned. The project team expect the development to be complete in December.

How Halifax sixth form centre and Northgate House will look in the future (Picture LDN Architects)

Full planning permission for the site was granted in September 2018 and the strip out of the whole building is now complete.

The work on the old Northgate House side of the development is being part funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Growth Deal

The state-of-the-art offices and shops are expected to be complete and available to let by summer 2020

The new sixth form will open in autumn 2019 and students will move to Northgate House in January 2020