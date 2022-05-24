Nursery and local businesses team up to provide defibrillator for Calderdale village

Thanks to their fundraising, together with support from several local businesses, Welcome Nurseries Greetlands now has a defibrillator outside its building on Exchange Street available for the whole community to use.

The equipment was unveiled on Saturday at the nursery’s Summer Fete by the new Mayor of Calderdale Angie Gallagher.

Kirstie Knowles, Nursery Manger, said: “The fete was a great success with lots of families, businesses and community neighbours attending and supporting, and lots of fun was had whilst still remembering the importance of why it was planned - to reveal the defibrillator to the community.

Mayor of Calderdale Angie and her consort Jim Gallagher unveil the new kit at the nursery

“The staff are truly grateful to everyone who has supported the fundraising and also to all who came to the fete for a fabulous day.”

Calder Valley Security made a donation towards the cost of the defibrillator while The Nook, Craft, West Vale Fisheries, Bilouair, Eleanor Jacks, Café Thai Restaurant, Café Italia, Di’s Pies, Tesco, Co-op, Helen’s Hampers and Vela donated hampers, vouchers and gifts to help with the fundraising.

The Mayor also handed out certificates to some children who recently had their work published in a young writers’ poetry book.