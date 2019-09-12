Nursery in Luddenden Foot is slammed by Ofsted over its safeguarding

A nursery in Calderdale has been blasted by Ofsted inspectors.

Little Foot Day Nursery on Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot, has been labelled ‘inadequate’ following an inspection by the education watchdog.

In their report, Ofsted inspectors said the nursery did not implement the safeguarding policy effectively and did not check that staff are suitable for their roles.

“Staff do not receive training in a timely manner to ensure they understand their roles and responsibilities from the start,” said the report.

“They do not have a secure understanding of wider safeguarding issues.”

The report also said that the nursery’s key person system is not effective, the quality of teaching is variable and children do not make the best possible progress.

The inspectors did say that relationships between staff and children are good, staff are effective role models for children, and youngsters with special eduicational needs get the support they need.

Debbie Main, manager at Little Foot Day Nursery, said she and her team have taken Ofsted’s recommendations on board.

“Little Foot Day Nursery has been given one month to address the issues raised on our inspection,” she said.

“These issues have now been fully addressed, all staff have been busy updating their wider safeguarding knowledge with in-house online training and we have also been kindly offered additional safeguarding training from one of our parents.”

She said steps have also been taken to deal with the other concerns that were raised in the Oftsed inspectors’ report.

“We have had lots of reassurance from many of our parents and would like to thank them for their support during this very difficult time,” she added.