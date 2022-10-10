Ofsted inspection ratings for all secondary schools in Calderdale - deadline to apply for 2023 approaches

Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Calderdale by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

Outstanding

The Crossley Heath School – date of inspection: February 2011

The North Halifax Grammar School – date of inspection: January 2011

Ravenscliffe High School – date of inspection: October 27

Trinity Academy Halifax – date of inspection: July 2013

William Henry Smith School – date of inspection: March 2018

Good

Brighouse High School – date of inspection: February 2022

The Calder Learning Trust – date of inspection: February 2022

The Halifax Academy – date of inspection: September 2017

Rastrick High School – date of inspection: April 2018

Ryburn Valley High School – date of inspection: July 2022

Todmorden High School – date of inspection: January 2020

Requires Improvement

Lightcliffe Academy – date of inspection: March 2022

Inadequate

The Brooksbank School – date of inspection: February 2022

Other

Park Lane Academy – date of inspection: No report yet

Trinity Academy Grammar – date of inspection: No report yet

Why would a school not have a report?

There may not be a report because:

a newly registered school hasn’t been inspected yet an inspection has taken place recently, but the report hasn’t been published yet a school that has recently become an academy may not have been inspected yet an ‘outstanding’ school that has become an academy may be exempt from routine inspection.