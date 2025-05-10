Ofsted inspectors praise primary school in Halifax as 'a happy place here pupils thrive'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mary's Catholic Primary Academy has been described as "a happy place where pupils thrive" in its lated Ofsted report.

The school's curriculum is ambitious, say inspectors, and sets high expectations for pupils, which are largely met.

Pupil behaviour is calm and settled, says the report, while students are respectful and helpful to each other and have a good grasp of tolerance and diversity.

The school's reading provision draws special praise in the report, especially a visit by a published author which helped inspire the pupils, who display a passion for books.

Other aspects of the curriculum are commended too, including chances for pupils to write down their thoughts and feelings during mindfulness lessons as well as focusing on the personl and social development of the students and the importance of roles such as school councillors and 'happiness heroes'..

School governors hold staff to account effectively, say inspectors, staff feel "valued, well trained and respected".

However, the report says teachers do not check well enough what pupils have learned, meaning they can be given work that isn't well matched to their needs.

The school’s attendance strategies are not reaching some disadvantaged pupils whose absence remains too high, the report says, meaning some disadvantaged pupils miss out on too much learning.

Inspectors also say vocabulary among children in the early years setting isn't developed as well as it might be due to adult interactions not focusing consistently well enough on the development of communication skills.