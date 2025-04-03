Ofsted praise 'warm, welcoming school' in Brighouse where pupils 'feel part of a family'

By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
St John's Primary Academy in Clifton has been praised as a warm, welcoming school where pupils feel part of a family.

In its latest Ofsted report, pupils' behaviour is described as thoughtful, kind and highly respectful, and they enjoy excellent relationships with staff.

The school's curriculum challenges and interests pupils, says the report, and students learn with enthusiasm and build their knowledge effectively over time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pupils are excited by their learning in many subjects and glow with pride when talking about it, inspectors say.

St John's Primary AcademySt John's Primary Academy
St John's Primary Academy

Students are motivated to contribute to the community beyond the school, the report says, and are exceptionally well prepared for life in modern, diverse Britain.

Early years provision is praised in the report, as is the development of pupils and their understanding of equality and diversity.

Reading is a strength of the school, says the report, but inspectors found that in some areas, staff identify and address pupils' knowledge gaps and misconceptions quickly enough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Staff work hard to ensure that barriers to learning are reduced so that pupils with SEND achieve well, the report says.

Inspectors say a review has recently taken place to address better accountability from school trustees over the quality of education and school strategy.

But the report says leaders at the school have overseen a rapid improvement after a period of significant turbulence and that staff feel well supported and parents and carers are overwhelmingly positive about the school.

Related topics:OfstedBrighouseCliftonReadingStudentsBritainInspectors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice