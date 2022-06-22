Ofsted report: Praise for 'warm and welcoming' Calderdale nursery

Inspectors praised Little Foot Day Nursery, in Luddenden Foot, for its “wonderfully warm and welcoming environment”, saying children feel safe and secure, and are confident and motivated learners.

Rating the nursery “Good”, they said positive improvements had been made under its new management.

“Staff build trusting and respectful relationships with children and their families from their starting points,” said their report. “This helps children to settle in quickly and feel content in their care.

Children and staff at Little Foot Day Nursery in Luddenden Foot

“Staff act as positive role models to children with their kind and nurturing approach. They teach children to be respectful towards others and reinforce the expectations of children’s behaviour.”

The report also highlighted the nursery's strong safeguarding procedures and said staff receive regular supervision sessions and ongoing training.

And it said children develop a love of reading from an early stage and enjoy the time they spend outside in the fresh air.

Senor Manager at the nursery Sarah Barnes said: "“I am extremely proud of our dedicated staff team for all their hard work and commitment.

"Everything that we have been able to achieve here at Little Foot Day Nursery is down to them and our strong team ethics.

"I look forward to the nursery continuing on its strong upward trajectory as we work towards becoming an outstanding nursery whilst working alongside our fantastic children and making Little Foot Day Nursery such an amazing place to learn, work and succeed”.

The nursery’s owner Sukhvinder Singh said: “A massive thank you to our new senior manager, Sarah and all the Little Foot team - you are all truly wonderful. A fantastic report that reflects all their hard work and commitment and all achieved in a period of nine weeks!