St. Andrew’s CE Junior School, on Waterloo Road, has been recognised as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas - including personal development and leadership and management - following an inspection by the education watchdog in December.

The report says: “Pupils at St. Andrew’s CE Junior school thrive within a caring and supportive ethos. Leaders and staff care deeply about the well-being of all pupils in the school. They go above and beyond to support pupils and families.

“Staff ensure that pupils are safe in school and know how to stay safe out of school. Pupils build the strength of character and self-confidence they need to be successful in later life.

Staff and pupils at St. Andrew's CE Junior School in Brighouse celebrate their 'Outstanding' Ofsted report.

“Leaders have extremely high expectations for all pupils. At every level of the curriculum, high aspirations and a determination to deepen pupils’ knowledge and experiences shine through.”

The report goes on to say: “Teachers celebrate pupils’ ‘marvellous mistakes and misconceptions’. Pupils are not worried about being wrong. They share where they have gone wrong with the class and know that this helps them all to learn.

“The programme for personal development is first-rate. Leaders provide a wide range of experiences and activities to help pupils become safe, healthy and active citizens.”

Reacting to the report, Karen Smith, who has been at the school since 2013 and Executive Headteacher since April 2018, proudly said:

Outstanding Ofsted for St Andrew's CE Junior School in Brighouse. Pictured are Miss Laura Barker with Mia Barkham and Maisy Mellor.

“We are delighted that we have been awarded the top grading in all areas. It is such an accolade. It is a reflection of the dedication and hard work of the staff, governors, children and the whole school community.

“I am thrilled that Ofsted could see the lengths we go to provide a first-rate education to all our children and that we are living our mission statement, which is to promote excellence within a caring Christian community.

“We go above and beyond in supporting families and we put the children at the heart of everything that we do. We serve our community and that is really important to us. That is where our inclusion is a strength.

“We want every child to be successful and want them to aspire to be the best they can be.”

St Andrew's Junior School in Brighouse, which has recently been graded as 'Outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted.

