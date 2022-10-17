Kevin Pearce Children's Centre and Day Nursery, on Ovenden Road in Ovenden, has been judged as ‘Outstanding’ by the education and early years watchdog.

In a report, an inspector said: “Children are inspired and thrive at this nursery.

"Staff provide a warm, caring environment for children, and show genuine care for their wellbeing. Children are very happy and show that they feel safe and emotionally secure.”

Staff at Kevin Pearce Children's Centre and Day Nursery celebrate their Outstanding Ofsted rating

The report praised the nursery’s excellent outdoor learning environment and the “exceptional opportunities for children to connect to the natural world”.

It also said the provision for supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities is outstanding, and children develop excellent independence skills.

"Children enjoy a well ordered and ambitious educational programme, which fully supports all areas of learning,” said the report.

"Partnerships with parents are very strong and well established. Feedback from parents is excellent. They say that staff go above and beyond to support them.

"Parents feel that their children have made significant progress in their learning. They feel listened to, valued and well informed about nursery life.

"There is outstanding support for developing children's communication and language skills.

"There is an exceptionally strong team spirit at the nursery. Staff say that they feel that they are valued and appreciated.”

A spokesperson for the nursery said: “I am extremely proud of my whole team and the outcome we achieved together.

