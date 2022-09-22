Clifton Village Nursery has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the education watchdog.

Their inspector’s report said: “Children enter this stimulating environment excitedly.

"They immerse themselves in the excellent activities that challenge and inspire them to learn.

Staff at Clifton Village Nursery with their 'Outstanding' rating

"Staff use their knowledge of children's interests and abilities to carefully plan activities that enhance their learning, building on what they already know.

"All children become confident individuals who make choices and develop independence.”

The inspector praised the nursery’s quality of teaching and said staff supervise children very closely.

She said children become confident and fluent users of language, and benefit from rich opportunities that help them have an excellent insight into each other's backgrounds and diversity.

She described the leaders and managers as “inspirational” and added parents speak very highly of staff.

She also said support for children with special educational needs and disabilities is outstanding.

Nursery Manager Hannah Morton said: “We're all really proud of the outstanding achievement.

"As a manager, I cannot praise highly enough the staff team at Clifton Village Nursery. Children are at the forefront of everything we do at nursery and this is reflected in our glowing report.