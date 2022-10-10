In a glowing report, an inspector from the early years and education watchdog said Triangle House Private Day Nursery, on Butterworth Lane in Triangle, said: “Children do well in this wonderful nursery.

"Leaders and managers have high expectations and children's behaviour is exemplary.”

The report also said: “Children take part in new experiences joyfully. This is because staff plan exciting activities that match children's deep interests.

"Even the youngest children show care for others, helping to put sun hats on each other and taking resources to their friends to share.

“Older children work well together, taking account of each other's views.

"The interactions between children and staff are exceptional, making children feel extremely secure and safe. They show their

happiness, singing to themselves as they paint and play independently.

"Staff show the highest respect for children.”

Ofsted also said parents feel very well informed about their child's progress and development, trust the staff team and value their advice.

And the inspector’s report said nursery bosses “have a sharp focus on developing the skills of the team through continual monitoring, reflecting and training”.

"Staff feel valued and appreciated,” said the report. “They do well in the supportive workplace environment.”

Nursery Manager Lara Ingham said: “We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of the inspection.