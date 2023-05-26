News you can trust since 1853
Ofsted reports: Inspectors' high praise for 'exceptional' Halifax primary school where children flourish

Ofsted inspectors have given a Halifax primary school a glowing report.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th May 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

All Saints’ Primary School, in Skircoat Green, has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the education watchdog, whose inspectors raved about the “exceptional” setting.

"Pupils flourish in this exceptional school,” said their report, published today (Friday).

"They love coming to school.”

All Saints' Primary School in Halifax has been rated 'Outstanding'
The report said pupils achieve well across the curriculum, pupils behave “remarkably well” and bullying incidents are rare.

It added: “One parent echoed the view of many, saying, ‘All Saints’ is a fantastic school, staff work hard to make sure children are happy and that they achieve well’.”

Ofsted also said the school’s leaders and staff have very high expectations of all pupils and provide an “exceptional quality of education for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities”.

It said: “Leaders have embedded a highly ambitious and engaging curriculum, often exceeding the expectations of the national curriculum.

"Subject leaders have identified the powerful knowledge, skills and key vocabulary that pupils need to secure to reach ambitious end points. Teachers have strong subject knowledge.”

And the report said pupils have opportunities to attend a wide range of after-school clubs, such as table tennis, dance and choir.

All Saints’ Primary School’s headteacher Lauren Watson said: “We are so proud of all of our children and staff who do an amazing job every day.

"We would like to thank our staff, governors, parents, volunteer helpers and wider community for all of their support and kindness – we couldn’t be outstanding without them!”

