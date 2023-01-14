The William Henry Smith School, on Booth Royd Lane, has received the highest commendation from the education watchdog yet again following a recent inspection over two days in November.

The non-maintained residential special school, for boys who experience social, emotional and mental health needs, has staff who are “exceptionally nurturing towards children.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also states that “children develop strong relationships with staff who they come to know very well,” and that “staff use their detailed knowledge of children to provide individualised care that quickly gets to the heart of children’s needs.”

The William Henry Smith School in Brighouse has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted - for the eighteenth consecutive time.

On the residential aspect of the setting, in which there is capacity for 28 boys to stay in the provision, the report, says:

“Children thoroughly enjoy their residential stays. Many attend the residential provision for several years and it becomes a significant part of their lives. Family members are delighted about the progress that their children make and the support that they receive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Children and their families understand the value of the residential provision. They are extremely grateful for the opportunities it provides.

“Children feel safe in the residential provision and are safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On leadership and management, the report, which was released on Friday, January 13, says:

“The school is led by a talented, inspirational principal. Her passion for children is at the forefront of all she does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her uncompromising approach to putting children at the centre of her thinking motivates leaders and staff to perform at the highest level. This results in a shared commitment to providing the very best opportunities and outcomes for children.

“The school continues to develop its offer for children. Leaders explore new initiatives. Staff think about ways in which children’s experiences can be enhanced. Existing ways of working are reviewed to ensure that they remain appropriate for children and families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to the ‘Outstanding’ verdict, principle Sue Ackroyd, said:

“I am absolutely delighted with the judgement. Our children are happy, thriving, and supported by exceptional staff and are achieving significant success.

Advertisement Hide Ad