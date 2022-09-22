Old Town Primary, on Billy Lane, received the second highest grading after a recent inspection.

The report, whilst praising the school’s leadership and pupils, indicates that it could be awarded ‘outstanding’ at its next inspection.

It states: “Old Town Primary is a school that is at the very heart of its local community. It is hard to identify where the school ends and the local community begins.

Staff and pupils celebrate Old Town Primary School's Ofsted success

“There is enough evidence of improved performance to suggest that the school could be judged outstanding if we were to carry out a section 5 inspection now.

“Leaders have high aspirations for all pupils. Pupils thrive academically because of well planned curriculums and high-quality teaching.

“Leaders ensure that all pupils involved get the support they need. Pupils feel safe and well cared for.”

The report also commends the positive relationships between staff and families.

It reads: “Pupils and families value the work of the school exceptionally highly.

“Staff in school know their pupils and their families very well. They know the barriers that exist which prevent some pupils from being able to benefit from the exceptional range of opportunities available.”

Due to the current Ofsted framework, inspectors were unable to upgrade the school’s status from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’ in a single visit.

But headteacher Jo Buckley now wants to “prove” to Ofsted that Old Town is outstanding.

She said: “The report accurately reflects our fabulous school and is a product of dedicated and skilled practitioners, hard working pupils, passionate and engaged parents and carers and the unwavering support of volunteers. It is their achievement as well as ours. It is a real team effort.

“It is gratifying that Ofsted have acknowledged the commitment we all share in ensuring that every child achieves their potential. They were here for just one day and they managed to really get to the heart of what we are.

“Ofsted will now come back between one and two years.

“We are very hopeful that we will be able to spend the time to prove to them that we are outstanding.”