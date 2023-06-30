One of the smallest departments at a Calderdale high school receives national award

Todmorden High School’s two-person ethics, philosophy, and religion (EPR) department has been named as one of only a few nationwide to achieve the Religious Education Quality Mark gold award, thanks to staff’s commitment, hard work, and provision for students.

The REQM is a national award that recognises excellent provision in religious education.

Department head Jake Womack said: “Working in the Todmorden High School ethics, philosophy and religion department is a source of great enjoyment and satisfaction for me. The award is a culmination of years of hard work from both our staff and, most importantly, the students. This award recognises and celebrates all that we have achieved.”

Teacher of EPR, Melissa Wells, said: “This award is testament to the hard work we have put in as a department over the last few years and which reinforces the excellent outcomes we have secured for our students. On top of that working in the department is a joy and a privilege.”

In order to achieve the award, the EPR department showed the assessor proof of a wide and expertly designed curriculum, sequential learning, high experience, outcomes, and a rich extra-curricular offer on top including visiting speakers, trips, master classes and film nights. Following submission of a wealth of evidence the department was required to meet virtually with an assessor who agreed that the evidence proved the department was at the highest level and consequently awarded gold.

Gill Shirt, head teacher at Todmorden High School, said she was delighted with the outcome of the rigorous process.