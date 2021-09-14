“Our students worked incredibly hard” - Joy as Halifax school awarded world class status

Charlie Johnson, Principal with one of the WCS student ambassadors

The World Class Schools Quality Mark is a student-focused award for non-selective state schools that demonstrate the best education provision for young people in the UK.

World Class Schools Quality Mark assesses students against a framework of skills, competencies and characteristics that young people need to flourish in an emerging global economy. A World Class School is one where parents know their children will reach their full potential, prepared to excel in higher education or become the brightest employees.

To achieve World Class status, Trinity Academy Grammar completed a two-stage assessment process; producing “A Day in the Life of Trinity Academy Grammar” video, a self-assessment audit, and an assessment centre project. This round of accreditation was the first ever remote assessment centre, as Covid restrictions meant students couldn’t all meet as they usually would. This added an extra level of challenge as students had to work together in a remote team with two other schools to manage a project to design an outdoor relaxation area for a school. Students had to assign themselves project roles such as Project Manager, Communications Officer and Research Analyst, working with industry specialists to build their skills and experiences of real-life roles.

Six students took part in the accreditation process as World Class Schools ambassadors, with three of them working on the project. The students were praised by World Class Schools for their tenacity and perseverance, completing the project in a very challenging year, alongside their school work.

The Principal of Trinity Academy Grammar, Charlie Johnson said, “Our students worked incredibly hard on the World Class Schools project, through one of the toughest years we have ever known, and we are delighted that we have been officially recognised as World Class. With this award, parents can be confident that they are sending their children to one of the best schools in the country, where their children will develop skills and experiences beyond the classroom to set them up for a successful life.”