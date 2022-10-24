News you can trust since 1853
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Yorkshire this year

Oversubscribed schools: the 24 Calderdale primary schools where it is the hardest to get a place for your child

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Yorkshire this year, official figures reveal.

3 minutes ago

Across England, eight per cent of primary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 6.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school – a total of 3,550 children.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in Calderdale are the hardest to get a place for your child.

1. Bolton Brow Primary Academy

Bolton Brow Primary Academy had 36 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 27 of these were offered places. This means 25 per cent of applicants who had the school as first place did not get a place

2. Warley Town Primary School

Warley Town Primary School had 26 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 20 of these were offered places. This means 23.1 per cent of applicants who had the school as first place did not get a place

3. Wainstalls School

Wainstalls School had 37 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 21.6 per cent of applicants who had the school as first place did not get a place

4. Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School

Bailiffe Bridge Junior and Infant School had 37 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. This means 21.6 per cent of applicants who had the school as first place did not get a place

