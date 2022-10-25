Across England, 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 11.5 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice secondary school – a total of 7,198 children.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every three children (33 per cent) did not get into their first choice secondary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal the secondary schools in Calderdale where it is the hardest to get a place for your child.

1. North Halifax Grammar School North Halifax Grammar School had 249 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 138 of these were offered places. This means 44.6 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Crossley Heath School, Halifax Crossley Heath School, Halifax, had 313 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 176 of these were offered places. This means 43.8 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Trinity Academy Halifax Trinity Academy Halifax had 377 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 290 of these were offered places. This means 23.1 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place Photo: Charles Round

4. Rastrick High School Rastrick High School had 360 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 320 of these were offered places. This means 11.1 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place Photo: Mark Flynn