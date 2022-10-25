Oversubscribed schools: the eight Calderdale secondary schools where it is hardest to get a place for your child
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Yorkshire this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.
In Yorkshire and the Humber, 11.5 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice secondary school – a total of 7,198 children.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every three children (33 per cent) did not get into their first choice secondary school.
How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal the secondary schools in Calderdale where it is the hardest to get a place for your child.