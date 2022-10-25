News you can trust since 1853
Eight of Calderdale's secondary schools were oversubscribed, according to the latest data

Oversubscribed schools: the eight Calderdale secondary schools where it is hardest to get a place for your child

Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Yorkshire this year, official figures reveal.

By Data Reporter
4 minutes ago

Across England, 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 11.5 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice secondary school – a total of 7,198 children.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every three children (33 per cent) did not get into their first choice secondary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal the secondary schools in Calderdale where it is the hardest to get a place for your child.

1. North Halifax Grammar School

North Halifax Grammar School had 249 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 138 of these were offered places. This means 44.6 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

2. Crossley Heath School, Halifax

Crossley Heath School, Halifax, had 313 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 176 of these were offered places. This means 43.8 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3. Trinity Academy Halifax

Trinity Academy Halifax had 377 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 290 of these were offered places. This means 23.1 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place

Photo: Charles Round

4. Rastrick High School

Rastrick High School had 360 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 320 of these were offered places. This means 11.1 per cent of applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place

Photo: Mark Flynn

