Parents outraged after Council announces closure for 'outstanding' New Road Nursery

The Sowerby Bridge nursery is set to be closed later this year due to "intense pressure" from budget cuts.

Despite being renowned for its "highly skilled staff" and Oftsed Outstanding rating, New Road Nursery will close in July.

Calderdale Council has said that central government funding cuts has made keeping the nursery open not "sustainable" or "effective".

Parents have expressed concerns regarding childcare and education, and feel that the closure will be a huge loss for the local community.

Caroline Dean said: ”I am truly saddened by the closure of this outstanding nursery. The facilities and staff here are amazing they go above and beyond to ensure that all children get the best start in life possible.”



“Children are the future of this country and children should have the right to the best start in life possible. Children's services should be the last place to look for cut backs. Closing the services of children who have no voice is appalling,” said dad Paul Arnold.



Grandmother and foster carer Angela Wade said: “It’s not just a nursery, it’s a little community and the staff are at the heart of it. It just seems like madness to close it. Surely we should be celebrating and supporting nurseries like this, not closing them?”

According to the council, the nursery was only at 57% capacity throughout 2018/19 . It has been selected for closure as "it is not a statutory requirement for Children’s Centres to deliver day care" and "there are sufficient childcare places available within Sowerby Bridge for the children who attend New Road nursery".

Alison Haskins, CEO of Halifax Opportunities Trust said: “We are devastated at having to close New Road Children’s Centre nursery.

"It is an Ofsted ‘Outstanding’ nursery and our staff members are highly skilled, dedicated and passionate about the children and the work that they do. We know that parents think very highly of our staff team and that their children are receiving fabulous support in their early life.



“The closure is driven by a significant reduction to the value of the Children’s Centre contract which we hold with Calderdale Council. Since 2014, despite absorbing annual reductions to funding we have retained all services (including four nurseries) and improved quality.

"When faced with another, significant financial reduction to the Children’s Centres contract, we took the decision to close a specific site rather than absorb more savings across the whole service which would have affected quality and viability.

"There was no easy option to take – any decision that we made was one based on economic viability rather than a reflection of our commitment to the community or the quality of the service provided.”

Coun Adam Wilkinson, Lead Member for Children and Young People's Services, has expressed that central government funding cuts are negatively impacting on Children's Centres across the region.

Coun Wilkinson said: "My own family has used New Road children's centre so I know how this decision will be upsetting for some local parents.

"Between 2010 and 2020, councils will have lost almost 60p in every £1 of central government funding at a time when demand for some services - particularly social care - has soared. As a result all local authorities have had to take difficult decisions, leading to spending on children's centres falling nationally by 62% in real terms between 2009/10 and 2017/18.

"We are proud that we managed to protect all of our children's centres in Calderdale throughout that time, but after ten years of austerity we too are now having to look at how we best target our limited resources more effectively, so we can ensure we are supporting the most vulnerable; this requires a more sensible approach to our use of buildings.

"Families currently using day care at the New Road and Field Lane centres will be supported in accessing alternative provision in their local area, and all other services will continue to be offered in alternative nearby venues."



Calderdale Council’s Director of Children and Young People’s Services, Julie Jenkins said: “Our priority is to give children in Calderdale the best start in life.

“We are currently facing intense pressure on our budget due to an unprecedented rise in demand, particularly on children’s social care. To make sure that the Children’s Service is both sustainable and effective we have reviewed our current provision and have taken the difficult decision to reduce funding to a small number of our children’s centres. This will allow us to target support to those families who need it most.

“The New Road Children’s Centre Nursery has been identified for closure because it is not a statutory requirement for Children’s Centres to deliver day care and there are sufficient childcare places available within Sowerby Bridge for the children who attend New Road nursery.



“The day care service at the Centre is limited, and is only available between 8.30am and 4.30pm during term time, which does not meet the needs of working families. The service is also underused, being only 57% full throughout 2018/19.



“New Road Children’s Centre is small with very little natural light and is at the top of a steep hill, which parents have told us they struggle to reach with a pushchair. Therefore many of the Children’s Centre’s activities are already being delivered from alternative venues in the area. With the exception of the day care, a full range of services will continue to be offered to families in community buildings.



“The changes will not be introduced until the end of the summer term in July 2020, to make sure that everyone has enough time to find a new place or naturally transition into school.



“I understand that this decision has been upsetting for some parents and carers, however we know there are enough places in other early years’ settings in the area. We are working with Halifax Opportunities Trust to make sure all children find a suitable local alternative and will make sure that no family is without a place for their child.

“I cannot express strongly enough that this is no reflection on Halifax Opportunities Trust or their staff team, which provides excellent care for the children who attend.

"The Centre was rated as ‘outstanding’ at the most recent Ofsted inspection and I am pleased that Halifax Opportunities Trust has ensured that almost all staff will be redeployed, ensuring that their experience and care is retained by the service.”



