Parents set to be asked their views on Calderdale school buses
West Yorkshire Combined Authority says a seven-week public consultation is expected to take place from April 23.
Any resulting changes to services would not be expected to be introduced until September 2026 at the earliest.
Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “It is vital for us to make sure our children and young people have safe, secure and prompt routes to and from school.
“That is why I am urging as many parents, students and schools as possible to get in touch and take part in the consultation – so we can create a new, region-wide travel to school strategy that best serves West Yorkshire.”
Chair of the the authority’s transport committee, Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, said: “The region’s school bus policy is currently a mix of various agreements with different council areas – the result has been that parts of our region have differing levels of support from the combined authority.
“That is why it is important to create a new school bus strategy for the whole of West Yorkshire, which will help us with our plans to create a better-connected region.”
A document, set to go before regional decision-makers next week, sets out the need to have a new policy for the provision of dedicated school buses for secondary school students which encourages people to walk or use public transport – but looks to provide school buses where this is not possible.
Whether to hold the consultation will be decided on Thursday, April 3.