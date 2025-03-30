Parents set to be asked their views on Calderdale school buses

By Sarah Fitton
Published 30th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Parents are set to be asked what they want for the future of Calderdale’s school buses to look like.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority says a seven-week public consultation is expected to take place from April 23.

Any resulting changes to services would not be expected to be introduced until September 2026 at the earliest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin said: “It is vital for us to make sure our children and young people have safe, secure and prompt routes to and from school.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

“That is why I am urging as many parents, students and schools as possible to get in touch and take part in the consultation – so we can create a new, region-wide travel to school strategy that best serves West Yorkshire.”

Chair of the the authority’s transport committee, Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, said: “The region’s school bus policy is currently a mix of various agreements with different council areas – the result has been that parts of our region have differing levels of support from the combined authority.

“That is why it is important to create a new school bus strategy for the whole of West Yorkshire, which will help us with our plans to create a better-connected region.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A document, set to go before regional decision-makers next week, sets out the need to have a new policy for the provision of dedicated school buses for secondary school students which encourages people to walk or use public transport – but looks to provide school buses where this is not possible.

Whether to hold the consultation will be decided on Thursday, April 3.

Related topics:ParentsWest YorkshireCalderdaleMayorTracy Brabin
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice