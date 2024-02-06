Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calderdale Council owns the piece of land at Kingsley Place.

The council’s cabinet is being asked to agree to transfer the land from one of its departments to another so that Parkinson Lane School can use it for parking.

Councillors, who will discuss the issue when they meet at Halifax Town Hall on Monday, February 12, will be told the land has been used for a number of years as a tarmac surfaced free car park.

The land at Kingsley Place, off Parkinson Lane, Halifax

The council has been in discussion with Parkinson Lane School since 2018 regarding the potential transfer or lease of the land to allow it to be used by the school for car parking.

Back in November 2019, the school was granted planning permission for a new car park entrance, fence and gates and it was originally proposed that the school governors would either buy or lease the land.

However, the school was unable to do this on the basis its funding must be spent directly on the education of the children who go there.

It is now suggested that the land could be appropriated to the children and young people services directorate to enable it to allow the exclusive use of the land by Parkinson Lane School for additional school car parking.

Currently, it is owned by the council’s economy, housing and investment service.