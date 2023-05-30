News you can trust since 1853
Performing Arts students recreate 1950s photograph for Calderdale College's 130th anniversary

Calderdale College is celebrating its 130th anniversary by recreating an old photograph taken in 1957 of the main campus building, the Percival Whitley Centre, being built.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th May 2023, 17:30 BST- 1 min read
Photo: Calderdale CollegePhoto: Calderdale College
Photo: Calderdale College

The photo features construction workers on the roof of the building the year it opened, dressed in the 1950s work attire of flat caps and suit jackets.

The College’s Performing Arts students posed as the workers dressed in 1950s trade site uniform to recreate the photograph.

This recreation is all part of a series of activities that have taken place throughout May to mark the College’s heritage in the local community.

On 23 May 1893, work began to build the original Halifax Technical College, which housed courses in Textiles, Chemistry, Cake Making and Design Work.

In 1957 the College became the Percival Whitley College, and in 1988 it was renamed the Calderdale College that it is today.