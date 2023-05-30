Photo: Calderdale College

The photo features construction workers on the roof of the building the year it opened, dressed in the 1950s work attire of flat caps and suit jackets.

The College’s Performing Arts students posed as the workers dressed in 1950s trade site uniform to recreate the photograph.

This recreation is all part of a series of activities that have taken place throughout May to mark the College’s heritage in the local community.

On 23 May 1893, work began to build the original Halifax Technical College, which housed courses in Textiles, Chemistry, Cake Making and Design Work.