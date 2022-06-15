PHOTO GALLERY: Halifax primary school celebrates its 50th birthday with fun and games

Students enjoyed dancing, singing and games, as well as looking at old school photos and learning about what life was like when the school was formed.

Every child made a heart for the school display, while Year 4 created a mosaic of a golden 50. There was a concert, where children sang music from the past 50 years, while the school spent the afternoon playing some of their favourite traditional games.

Sarah Mooney, school business manager, said: "Our school is a fantastic place where we work together for those who come here. There is no doubt that the heart of our school is very

special, and it will continue to be for the next 50 years and beyond."

