Here are 42 pictures of new starters from primary schools across Calderdale.
*All pictures have been provided by the schools – we will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools*
1. School starters
Bowling Green Academy, Stainland Photo: Submit
2. School starters
All Saints' CofE Primary School, Halifax Photo: Submit
3. School starters
Ash Green Community Primary School, Mixenden. Reception Upper Class. Photo: Submit
4. School starters
Ash Green Community Primary School, Mixenden - Reception Lower Class Photo: Submit
