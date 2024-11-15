PICTURE SPECIAL: 42 photos from new starters at primary schools across Halifax, Brighouse, Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Sowerby Bridge

By Abigail Kellett
Published 15th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
September marked the start of an exciting time for children across Calderdale as they set off on their school journey in 2024.

Here are 42 pictures of new starters from primary schools across Calderdale.

Pick up a copy of this week’s Halifax Courier, out now, for our school starters special.

*All pictures have been provided by the schools – we will not be able to sell copies of the pictures as they were provided by the schools*

Bowling Green Academy, Stainland

1. School starters

Bowling Green Academy, Stainland Photo: Submit

All Saints' CofE Primary School, Halifax

2. School starters

All Saints' CofE Primary School, Halifax Photo: Submit

Ash Green Community Primary School, Mixenden. Reception Upper Class.

3. School starters

Ash Green Community Primary School, Mixenden. Reception Upper Class. Photo: Submit

Ash Green Community Primary School, Mixenden - Reception Lower Class

4. School starters

Ash Green Community Primary School, Mixenden - Reception Lower Class Photo: Submit

