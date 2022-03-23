Calder Primary School pupils' Comic Relief fundraising

PICTURE SPECIAL: Red nose fundraising fun at Mytholmroyd primary school

Youngsters at a Calderdale primary school donned their brightest, spottiest and stripiest clothes to raise funds for Comic Relief.

By sarah fitton
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:50 pm

Pupils and staff at Calder Primary School in Mytholmroyd wore a rainbow of colours and brought donations in for the charity.

School councillors and house captains also organised a bake sale in aid of Comic Relief.

The school raised £162 in total.

1. PICTURE SPECIAL: Red nose fundraising fun at Mytholmroyd primary school

Calder Primary School also held a bake sale

Photo Sales

2. PICTURE SPECIAL: Red nose fundraising fun at Mytholmroyd primary school

Calder Primary School children's bright clothing in aid of Comic Relief

Photo Sales

3. PICTURE SPECIAL: Red nose fundraising fun at Mytholmroyd primary school

Youngsters at Calder Primary School also held a bake sale in aid of Comic Relief

Photo Sales

4. PICTURE SPECIAL: Red nose fundraising fun at Mytholmroyd primary school

Some of the bright, spotty and stripy clothing on show at Calder Primary School in Mytholmroyd

Photo Sales
Calderdale
Next Page
Page 1 of 2