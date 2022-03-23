PICTURE SPECIAL: Red nose fundraising fun at Mytholmroyd primary school

Pupils and staff at Calder Primary School in Mytholmroyd wore a rainbow of colours and brought donations in for the charity.
School councillors and house captains also organised a bake sale in aid of Comic Relief.
The school raised £162 in total.
