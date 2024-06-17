Plans submitted to demolish a Todmorden school and build a new one on its site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A planning application to demolish an existing century-old school building and build a new one on the site has been submitted to a council.

The Department for Education has submitted plans to demolish Castle Hill School, Halifax Road, Todmorden, and replace it with a new school building.

If Calderdale Council approves the application, a further application will have to be submitted to build a temporary school – the suggested location is on green land, formerly a pitch-and-putt course, in the town’s Centre Vale Park – to house pupils during a lengthy construction period, expected to take around 18 months.

An artist's impression of how the new school might look, from Castle Hill School, Todmorden's proposal documents

When proposals went out to consultation early this year, they provoked much social media comment and as well as including residents in the area around the school, drop-in sessions were held more widely alongside meetings with local ward and town councillors and others ranging from the bowls club at the park greens, near where a temporary school might be built, and Todmorden High School, also close to the park.

Responses to proposals as a whole, particularly on social media, included concerns about the design of the proposed new building and about how temporary a building on some of the park’s green space might be.

Supporting statements provided by real estate advisers Avison Young say the application to demolish the old building and build a new one will be submitted ahead of a separate application for the temporary building in the park.

The submitted application concerns the demolition of the 1912 school building

Castle Hill School, Todmorden, dates back to 1912. Picture: Google Street View

Around 80 people attended the three drop-in sessions.

In terms of this application, responses showed support for the new school as a modern and suitable building creating a safe, healthy and pleasurable learning environment for the children, with the old building assessed as being no longer fit for purpose or economic repair.

Concerns expressed through various consultations included disliking a “box like” and “bland” modern design for the new Castle Hill building, including asking if the old building could be refurbished or a new one replicating the original design, a familiar landmark on a main road into the town.