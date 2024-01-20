Portland Nurseries with setting in Shelf offers free parent and child classes

Portland Nurseries Group, which has a setting in Shelf, is now offering free parent and child classes within their nursery settings.

The classes are a range of fun, friendly, educational and interactive programmes to help support children’s development and parent wellbeing.

They include everything from baby sensory, to wellbeing activities, music and movement sessions, craft clubs and much more.

The sessions are open to families in the wider community, as well as families whose children currently attend the nurseries.

The classes take place in the nursery environments and are intended to support parents and carers who are looking to connect with their children and other families.

“These classes are another way for us to support the Portland Nurseries’ families and those within the local community,” said Managing Director Anastasia Murphy.

“Each session is designed to strengthen parent’s knowledge about the importance of play and how to offer children sensory stimulation and social confidence. They give people the opportunity to share experiences and advice, and become part of a supportive community.

"We also recognise that the cost-of-living crisis is making budgets tighter this year and want to do our part to support local families.”

A parent who attended the sessions, added: “Being on maternity leave can be a lonely time, so it was lovely to come along to this session and have somewhere to entertain my baby during these cold winter months and meet other parents and the nursery team.

"I love that she has the opportunity to play with different toys and learn how to interact with other babies and adults”