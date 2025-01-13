Primary school deadline day 2025: Here are all of the primary schools in Calderdale that have been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

By Abigail Kellett
Published 16th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 17:19 BST
Parents of children going to primary school in September have until Wednesday (January 15) to submit their applications.

To mark primary school deadline day we’re taking a look at the Calderdale primary schools that have been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Schools are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

For more information visit reports.ofsted.gov.uk

Dudwell Lane, Halifax, HX3 0SD. Latest report: May 2023.

1. All Saints' CofE VA Junior and Infant School

Dudwell Lane, Halifax, HX3 0SD. Latest report: May 2023. Photo: Google Street View

Lower Edge Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, HD6 3LD. Latest report: September 2024

2. Highbury School

Lower Edge Road, Rastrick, Brighouse, HD6 3LD. Latest report: September 2024 Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

3 A646, Luddenden Foot, Halifax, HX2 6AZ. Latest report: February 2024

3. Luddendenfoot Academy

3 A646, Luddenden Foot, Halifax, HX2 6AZ. Latest report: February 2024 Photo: Charles Round

Baxter Lane, Northowram, Halifax, HX3 7EF. Latest report: March 2023

4. Northowram Primary School

Baxter Lane, Northowram, Halifax, HX3 7EF. Latest report: March 2023 Photo: Google Street View

