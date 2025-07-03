Primary school in Calderdale village praised as 'welcoming' and 'friendly' where pupils love coming to learn by Ofsted

Barkisland Primary School has been praised as welcoming and friendly where pupils love coming to learn.

Their latest Ofsted report says that pupils meet the school's high expectations around learning, attendance and behaviour.

The school's approach to teaching concepts such as diversity, personal development and citizenship is highly praised by inspectors, who also found that pupils enjoy the clubs and societies the school runs, such as film club, science club and the choir.

Teaching in subjects such as reading and technology are picked out for praise in the report, as is the school's SEND provision, although it also says that some pupils with SEND do not achieve as well as they could due to a lack of resources.

Year 4 pupils at Barkisland CE School

The school's early years provision is also commended, with a "coherently thought-out approach to the curriculum" which helps children achieve well and prepare for year one..

However, inspectors say there is some variation in how well letter formation is

taught, including for older pupil, and errors in these areas are not consistently addressed by teachers.

The relationship between staff and school leaders is strong, the report says, and teachers are committed and want the best for all pupils, while leaders "know the areas on which to strengthen the school’s work", inspectors say.

Head teacher Becky Schofield said: "We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted report.

"It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, and wider school community.

"We are particularly pleased that the inspectors recognised the significant developments and enhancements made in our early years provision.

"The expansion of the nursery has had a very positive impact, enabling our youngest children to have the very best start to their educational journey.

"It was great to see that Ofsted recognised how very special our school is and the incredible effort from everyone involved in making it such a great place to be—for children and staff alike.

"We are also pleased that our recent work on handwriting and transcription was acknowledged as a positive priority and something which we were already building upon. "The report highlights the extensive and exceptional personal development opportunities we provide, which we are immensely proud of. At our school, we strive to offer a truly well-rounded education—not just academic, but one that includes a rich and supportive wider curriculum, helping every child to thrive and flourish as individuals.

"Our vision—‘We believe, we nurture, we achieve’—is fully reflected in everything we do.”