Primary school in Calderdale where pupils are happy and well prepared for their next steps in learning praised in latest Ofsted report

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Jan 2025, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pupils at Northowram Primary School are happy and well prepared for their next steps in learning, according to its latest Ofsted report.

Inspectors found that pupils are keen to do well and enjoy their lessons, while relationships between pupils, and with adults, are positive.

Pupils achieve consistently well in national assessments, particularly in phonics and reading, says the report, which also strongly praises the school's SEND provision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Across all subjects, the school has worked out what pupils need to learn and when, say inspectors, and what children learn in the early years is well considered so they are well prepared for their future learning.

Northowram Primary SchoolNorthowram Primary School
Northowram Primary School

The report says children are extremely well supported in the early years at the school and benefit from a highly effective curriculum that meets their needs.

The school promotes children’s language and communication skills exceptionally well, inspectors say, and children develop their vocabulary and articulate their thoughts and ideas with increasing confidence as they move through the school.

The school's outdoor learning programme is praised, as is the teachers' ability to explain new ideas and concepts, which s helps pupils develop their skills and knowledge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, some teachers lack subject-specific knowledge in some parts of the curriculum, the report says, which makes it harder for them to identify and address pupils’ misconceptions.

Rates of pupils’ attendance are high but the report says the school’s work to improve the attendance of the small number of pupils who are persistently absent has not been as effective as it could be.

Pupils' behaviour around the school is calm, says the report, and are taught the importance of having good manners and being kind to each other.

Pupils also demonstrate a good understanding of concepts such as democracy, racism and consent, inspectors say, while the provision of clubs and activites outside of school is complemented.

Related topics:Primary schoolInspectorsOfstedCalderdale

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice