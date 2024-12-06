Primary school in Hebden Bridge praised as "caring and friendly" school where pupils feel "happy and included" in latest Ofsted report

Riverside School, Hebden Bridge

Riverside Primary School in Hebden Bridge has been praised as a caring and friendly school where parents and pupils feel happy and included in their latest Ofsted report.

The report says strong relationships at the school create a warm and supportive atmosphere and that teamwork plays a key role in the school community, making it a wonderful place for learning.

The school promotes a positive behaviour culture, say inspectors, who were very impressed by pupil behaviour and said that pupils grow in confidence at the school.

The report says the school promotes a love of learning for all pupils and that an environment has been created that encourages a love for reading, with daily sessions helping build reading fluency.

Maths provision is praised strongly in the report, but it says the school has improvements to make in its teaching of writing.

Inspectors say the school offers a broad and balanced curriculum and that pupils eagerly apply for leadership roles.

Ecological issues are prioritised, as the school is in a high flood risk area, while the report says clubs and sporting events build pupils’ perseverance and resilience.